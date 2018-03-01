Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 01, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 01 Mar 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved as Gujarat government announced to start purchase of Tuar at a Minimum Support Price of Rs. 5450 per quintal from March 5. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,900 304-353 303-352 Wheat Tukda 07,800 308-375 308-370 Jowar White 093 350-720 375-715 Bajra 0,035 230-248 225-250 PULSES Gram 01,000 0,655-0,700 0,650-0,695 Udid 0,200 0,600-0,750 0,650-0,775 Moong 0,150 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,437 0,717-0,770 0,600-0,826 Maize 019 260-280 235-283 Vaal Deshi 065 0,375-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,705-1,295 0,735-1,295 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,350-04,450 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900