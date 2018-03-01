FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 01, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 01   
  Mar 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    * Tuar prices improved as Gujarat government announced to start purchase of
Tuar at a Minimum Support Price of Rs. 5450 per quintal from March 5.
        
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      06,900           304-353            303-352 
    Wheat Tukda       07,800           308-375            308-370 
    Jowar White          093           350-720            375-715 
    Bajra              0,035           230-248            225-250

    PULSES
    Gram               01,000        0,655-0,700        0,650-0,695
    Udid                0,200        0,600-0,750        0,650-0,775 
    Moong               0,150        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,437        0,717-0,770        0,600-0,826 
    Maize                 019          260-280            235-283  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,375-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,705-1,295        0,735-1,295 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,670-1,680         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         3,950-4,000
    Tuar                   04,350-04,450       04,100-04,200
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,900-04,000       03,950-04,050
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
