Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 05, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 05 Mar 05 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,500 306-353 304-353 Wheat Tukda 09,200 311-390 308-375 Jowar White 095 280-720 350-720 Bajra 0,030 180-250 230-248 PULSES Gram 08,000 0,670-0,715 0,655-0,700 Udid 0,150 0,525-0,775 0,600-0,750 Moong 0,150 0,725-1,090 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,000 0,730-0,850 0,717-0,770 Maize 011 220-270 260-280 Vaal Deshi 055 0,375-0,650 0,375-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,650-1,350 0,705-1,295 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,350-04,450 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900