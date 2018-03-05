FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 7:39 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 05, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 05   
  Mar 05 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.   
                
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      05,500           306-353            304-353 
    Wheat Tukda       09,200           311-390            308-375 
    Jowar White          095           280-720            350-720 
    Bajra              0,030           180-250            230-248

    PULSES
    Gram               08,000        0,670-0,715        0,655-0,700
    Udid                0,150        0,525-0,775        0,600-0,750 
    Moong               0,150        0,725-1,090        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                1,000        0,730-0,850        0,717-0,770 
    Maize                 011          220-270            260-280  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,375-0,650        0,375-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,650-1,350        0,705-1,295 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,670-1,680         1,670-1,680 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,240-1,250         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         3,950-4,000
    Tuar                   04,400-04,500       04,350-04,450
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,900-04,000       03,900-04,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                                                       Basmati 
Best                9,700-9,800       09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
