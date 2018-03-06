Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 06, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 06 Mar 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,460 310-350 306-353 Wheat Tukda 07,900 311-400 311-390 Jowar White 115 285-725 280-720 Bajra 0,038 190-252 180-250 PULSES Gram 05,000 0,680-0,745 0,670-0,715 Udid 0,250 0,650-0,780 0,525-0,775 Moong 0,150 0,725-1,050 0,725-1,090 Tuar 0,444 0,721-0,852 0,730-0,850 Maize 015 225-280 220-270 Vaal Deshi 065 0,450-0,650 0,375-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,800-1,405 0,650-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,250-5,350 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900