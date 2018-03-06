FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:26 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 06, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 06   
Mar 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply.
                
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      03,460           310-350            306-353 
    Wheat Tukda       07,900           311-400            311-390 
    Jowar White          115           285-725            280-720 
    Bajra              0,038           190-252            180-250

    PULSES
    Gram               05,000        0,680-0,745        0,670-0,715
    Udid                0,250        0,650-0,780        0,525-0,775 
    Moong               0,150        0,725-1,050        0,725-1,090 
    Tuar                0,444        0,721-0,852        0,730-0,850 
    Maize                 015          225-280            220-270  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,450-0,650        0,375-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,800-1,405        0,650-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,670-1,680         1,670-1,680 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,240-1,250         1,240-1,250
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         3,950-4,000
    Tuar                   04,400-04,500       04,400-04,500
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,900-04,000       03,900-04,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
