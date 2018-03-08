Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 08, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 08 Mar 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from other state traders. * Moong prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,700 311-358 304-356 Wheat Tukda 06,500 314-390 309-392 Jowar White 095 280-660 275-730 Bajra 0,025 190-250 185-250 PULSES Gram 04,800 0,685-0,730 0,680-0,725 Udid 0,325 0,625-0,780 0,600-0,775 Moong 0,250 0,600-1,100 0,730-1,055 Tuar 0,375 0,690-0,840 0,741-0,826 Maize 013 240-280 245-285 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,650 0,455-0,652 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,300 0,795-1,351 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,150-5,250 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900