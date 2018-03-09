FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Domestic News
March 9, 2018 / 7:47 AM / in a day

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 09   
  Mar 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from other state traders. 
    * Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
                
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      04,100           303-353            311-358 
    Wheat Tukda       09,600           308-390            314-390 
    Jowar White          080           350-700            280-660 
    Bajra              0,030           225-250            190-250

    PULSES
    Gram               05,600        0,670-0,720        0,685-0,730
    Udid                0,300        0,650-0,780        0,625-0,780 
    Moong               0,100        0,880-1,060        0,600-1,100 
    Tuar                0,500        0,750-0,850        0,690-0,840 
    Maize                 015          260-285            240-280  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,375-0,625        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,775-1,325        0,750-1,300 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,680-1,690         1,670-1,680 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,175-2,225         2,150-2,200    
    Bajra                   1,240-1,250         1,240-1,250
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        03,900-03,950
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         3,950-4,000
    Tuar                   04,300-04,400       04,300-04,400
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,150-5,250         5,150-5,250
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,050       03,900-04,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.