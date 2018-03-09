Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- March 09, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 09 Mar 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from other state traders. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,100 303-353 311-358 Wheat Tukda 09,600 308-390 314-390 Jowar White 080 350-700 280-660 Bajra 0,030 225-250 190-250 PULSES Gram 05,600 0,670-0,720 0,685-0,730 Udid 0,300 0,650-0,780 0,625-0,780 Moong 0,100 0,880-1,060 0,600-1,100 Tuar 0,500 0,750-0,850 0,690-0,840 Maize 015 260-285 240-280 Vaal Deshi 065 0,375-0,625 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,775-1,325 0,750-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,225 2,150-2,200 Bajra 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,050 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900