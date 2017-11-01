Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 01, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 01 Nov 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,195 318-366 317-365 Wheat Tukda 00,330 310-395 319-397 Jowar White 075 260-510 255-500 Bajra 0,075 190-235 180-243 PULSES Gram 00,750 0,750-0,915 0,800-0,901 Udid 0,880 0,560-0,795 0,600-0,818 Moong 0,350 0,780-1,020 0,710-1,025 Tuar 0,250 0,600-0,695 0,650-0,710 Maize 009 255-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 048 0,375-0,666 0,350-0,550 Choli 0,025 0,725-1,358 0,675-1,414 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,800 4,800-4,900 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600