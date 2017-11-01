FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 01, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
New York Attack
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 1, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 01
  Nov 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,195           318-366            317-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,330           310-395            319-397 
    Jowar White          075           260-510            255-500 
    Bajra              0,075           190-235            180-243

    PULSES
    Gram               00,750        0,750-0,915        0,800-0,901
    Udid                0,880        0,560-0,795        0,600-0,818 
    Moong               0,350        0,780-1,020        0,710-1,025 
    Tuar                0,250        0,600-0,695        0,650-0,710 
    Maize                 009          255-310            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            048        0,375-0,666        0,350-0,550   
    Choli               0,025        0,725-1,358        0,675-1,414 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,850-1,875         1,850-1,875
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,800         4,800-4,900
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,600-5,650         5,600-5,650
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.