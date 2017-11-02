Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 02, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 02 Nov 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped further due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,515 321-355 318-366 Wheat Tukda 00,750 320-399 310-395 Jowar White 089 225-500 260-510 Bajra 0,037 165-240 190-235 PULSES Gram 00,800 0,848-0,922 0,750-0,915 Udid 1,110 0,545-0,785 0,560-0,795 Moong 0,480 0,790-1,021 0,780-1,020 Tuar 0,400 0,650-0,711 0,600-0,695 Maize 011 220-290 255-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,425-0,650 0,375-0,666 Choli 0,030 0,850-1,522 0,725-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600