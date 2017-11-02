FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 02, 2017
#Domestic News
November 2, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 02, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 02
  Nov 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.  
    * Udid prices dropped further due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,515           321-355            318-366 
    Wheat Tukda       00,750           320-399            310-395 
    Jowar White          089           225-500            260-510 
    Bajra              0,037           165-240            190-235

    PULSES
    Gram               00,800        0,848-0,922        0,750-0,915
    Udid                1,110        0,545-0,785        0,560-0,795 
    Moong               0,480        0,790-1,021        0,780-1,020 
    Tuar                0,400        0,650-0,711        0,600-0,695 
    Maize                 011          220-290            255-310  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,425-0,650        0,375-0,666   
    Choli               0,030        0,850-1,522        0,725-1,358 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,875-1,900         1,850-1,875
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,600-5,650         5,600-5,650
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

