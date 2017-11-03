FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 03, 2017
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 03
  Nov 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.          
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply.                 
    * Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           315-365            321-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,440           316-396            320-399 
    Jowar White          099           275-520            225-500 
    Bajra              0,038           200-260            165-240

    PULSES
    Gram               01,000        0,895-0,952        0,848-0,922
    Udid                1,050        0,525-0,795        0,545-0,785 
    Moong               0,360        0,750-0,997        0,790-1,021 
    Tuar                0,600        0,575-0,730        0,650-0,711 
    Maize                 008          225-300            220-290  
    Vaal Deshi            047        0,455-0,680        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,750-1,545        0,850-1,522 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,900-1,925         1,875-1,900
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,600-5,650         5,600-5,650
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
