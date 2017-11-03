Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 03, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 03 Nov 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 315-365 321-355 Wheat Tukda 00,440 316-396 320-399 Jowar White 099 275-520 225-500 Bajra 0,038 200-260 165-240 PULSES Gram 01,000 0,895-0,952 0,848-0,922 Udid 1,050 0,525-0,795 0,545-0,785 Moong 0,360 0,750-0,997 0,790-1,021 Tuar 0,600 0,575-0,730 0,650-0,711 Maize 008 225-300 220-290 Vaal Deshi 047 0,455-0,680 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,545 0,850-1,522 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600