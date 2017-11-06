Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 06, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 06 Nov 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 316-365 315-365 Wheat Tukda 00,650 315-425 316-396 Jowar White 067 270-500 275-520 Bajra 0,038 185-250 200-260 PULSES Gram 00,825 0,815-0,915 0,895-0,952 Udid 0,960 0,555-0,811 0,525-0,795 Moong 0,440 0,770-1,020 0,750-0,997 Tuar 0,200 0,650-0,710 0,575-0,730 Maize 010 225-297 225-300 Vaal Deshi 047 0,450-0,625 0,455-0,680 Choli 0,035 0,800-1,322 0,750-1,545 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,850-04,900 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,700-4,800 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600