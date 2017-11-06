FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 06, 2017
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 6, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 06
  Nov 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.          
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.     
    * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,230           316-365            315-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,650           315-425            316-396 
    Jowar White          067           270-500            275-520 
    Bajra              0,038           185-250            200-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,825        0,815-0,915        0,895-0,952
    Udid                0,960        0,555-0,811        0,525-0,795 
    Moong               0,440        0,770-1,020        0,750-0,997 
    Tuar                0,200        0,650-0,710        0,575-0,730 
    Maize                 010          225-297            225-300  
    Vaal Deshi            047        0,450-0,625        0,455-0,680   
    Choli               0,035        0,800-1,322        0,750-1,545 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,875-1,900         1,900-1,925
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,850-04,900        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,650-4,750         4,700-4,800
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,600-5,650         5,600-5,650
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.