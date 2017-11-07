FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 07, 2017
#Domestic News
November 7, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 07, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 07
  Nov 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand.     
    * Gram prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills.
    * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,315           321-370            316-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,800           320-411            315-425 
    Jowar White          090           240-500            270-500 
    Bajra              0,042           170-240            185-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,875        0,750-0,860        0,815-0,915
    Udid                0,820        0,520-0,820        0,555-0,811 
    Moong               0,510        0,775-1,015        0,770-1,020 
    Tuar                0,250        0,680-0,724        0,650-0,710 
    Maize                 015          260-310            225-297  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,500-0,670        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,039        0,800-1,220        0,800-1,322 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,875-1,900         1,875-1,900
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,800-04,850        04,850-04,900
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,650-4,750         4,650-4,750
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,500-4,600         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,600-5,650
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
