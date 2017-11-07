Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 07, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 07 Nov 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Gram prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,315 321-370 316-365 Wheat Tukda 00,800 320-411 315-425 Jowar White 090 240-500 270-500 Bajra 0,042 170-240 185-250 PULSES Gram 00,875 0,750-0,860 0,815-0,915 Udid 0,820 0,520-0,820 0,555-0,811 Moong 0,510 0,775-1,015 0,770-1,020 Tuar 0,250 0,680-0,724 0,650-0,710 Maize 015 260-310 225-297 Vaal Deshi 045 0,500-0,670 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,039 0,800-1,220 0,800-1,322 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,800-04,850 04,850-04,900 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,500-4,600 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,650 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600