Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 08, 2017
November 8, 2017 / 7:44 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 08, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 08
  Nov 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.     
    * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,270           315-364            321-370 
    Wheat Tukda       00,670           317-409            320-411 
    Jowar White          095           245-501            240-500 
    Bajra              0,050           175-245            170-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,885        0,750-0,870        0,750-0,860
    Udid                0,980        0,535-0,831        0,520-0,820 
    Moong               0,390        0,760-1,010        0,775-1,015 
    Tuar                0,400        0,625-0,721        0,680-0,724 
    Maize                 013          265-300            260-310  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,525-0,650        0,500-0,670   
    Choli               0,040        0,850-1,265        0,800-1,220 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,875-1,900         1,875-1,900
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,800-04,850        04,800-04,850
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,650-4,750         4,650-4,750
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,500-4,600         4,500-4,600
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200  
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
