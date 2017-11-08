Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 08, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 08 Nov 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 315-364 321-370 Wheat Tukda 00,670 317-409 320-411 Jowar White 095 245-501 240-500 Bajra 0,050 175-245 170-240 PULSES Gram 00,885 0,750-0,870 0,750-0,860 Udid 0,980 0,535-0,831 0,520-0,820 Moong 0,390 0,760-1,010 0,775-1,015 Tuar 0,400 0,625-0,721 0,680-0,724 Maize 013 265-300 260-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,525-0,650 0,500-0,670 Choli 0,040 0,850-1,265 0,800-1,220 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,800-04,850 04,800-04,850 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600