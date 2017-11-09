Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 09, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 09 Nov 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 316-364 315-364 Wheat Tukda 00,480 318-400 317-409 Jowar White 090 280-505 245-501 Bajra 0,045 170-240 175-245 PULSES Gram 01,025 0,775-0,925 0,750-0,870 Udid 0,700 0,630-0,815 0,535-0,831 Moong 0,490 0,770-1,029 0,760-1,010 Tuar 0,350 0,600-0,721 0,625-0,721 Maize 010 270-295 265-300 Vaal Deshi 055 0,550-0,655 0,525-0,650 Choli 0,045 0,855-1,275 0,850-1,265 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 04,800-04,850 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600