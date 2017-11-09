FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 09, 2017
#Domestic News
November 9, 2017 / 8:12 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 09, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 09
  Nov 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.          
    * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills.   
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,230           316-364            315-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,480           318-400            317-409 
    Jowar White          090           280-505            245-501 
    Bajra              0,045           170-240            175-245

    PULSES
    Gram               01,025        0,775-0,925        0,750-0,870
    Udid                0,700        0,630-0,815        0,535-0,831 
    Moong               0,490        0,770-1,029        0,760-1,010 
    Tuar                0,350        0,600-0,721        0,625-0,721 
    Maize                 010          270-295            265-300  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,550-0,655        0,525-0,650   
    Choli               0,045        0,855-1,275        0,850-1,265 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,950         1,875-1,900
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        04,800-04,850
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,650-4,750         4,650-4,750
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,500-4,600         4,500-4,600
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200   
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
