Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 10, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 10 Nov 10 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 315-365 316-364 Wheat Tukda 00,690 318-411 318-400 Jowar White 093 285-500 280-505 Bajra 0,040 175-248 170-240 PULSES Gram 00,915 0,770-0,905 0,775-0,925 Udid 0,870 0,625-0,823 0,630-0,815 Moong 0,450 0,760-1,020 0,770-1,029 Tuar 0,450 0,650-0,720 0,600-0,721 Maize 012 265-297 270-295 Vaal Deshi 045 0,475-0,660 0,550-0,655 Choli 0,042 0,800-1,400 0,855-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,650-4,750 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600