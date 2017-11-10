FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 10, 2017
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 10, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 10
  Nov 10 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply.               
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,290           315-365            316-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,690           318-411            318-400 
    Jowar White          093           285-500            280-505 
    Bajra              0,040           175-248            170-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,915        0,770-0,905        0,775-0,925
    Udid                0,870        0,625-0,823        0,630-0,815 
    Moong               0,450        0,760-1,020        0,770-1,029 
    Tuar                0,450        0,650-0,720        0,600-0,721 
    Maize                 012          265-297            270-295  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,475-0,660        0,550-0,655   
    Choli               0,042        0,800-1,400        0,855-1,275 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,900-1,950         1,925-1,950
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,650-4,750
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,500-4,600         4,500-4,600
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200  
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.