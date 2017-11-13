Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 13, 2017

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 315-365 315-365 Wheat Tukda 00,610 308-410 318-411 Jowar White 097 292-515 285-500 Bajra 0,040 185-252 175-248 PULSES Gram 01,200 0,850-0,930 0,770-0,905 Udid 1,310 0,525-0,816 0,625-0,823 Moong 0,460 0,780-1,030 0,760-1,020 Tuar 0,230 0,621-0,713 0,650-0,720 Maize 012 245-295 265-297 Vaal Deshi 065 0,450-0,625 0,475-0,660 Choli 0,045 0,725-1,200 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,300-03,400 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,500-03,600 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600