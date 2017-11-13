FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 13, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Fears for economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade
Lebanon
Fears for economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade
India seeks hefty dividends from reluctant state firms
Exclusive
India seeks hefty dividends from reluctant state firms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 9:04 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. 
    * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,200           315-365            315-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,610           308-410            318-411 
    Jowar White          097           292-515            285-500 
    Bajra              0,040           185-252            175-248

    PULSES
    Gram               01,200        0,850-0,930        0,770-0,905
    Udid                1,310        0,525-0,816        0,625-0,823 
    Moong               0,460        0,780-1,030        0,760-1,020 
    Tuar                0,230        0,621-0,713        0,650-0,720 
    Maize                 012          245-295            265-297  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,450-0,625        0,475-0,660   
    Choli               0,045        0,725-1,200        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,900-1,950         1,900-1,950
    Wheat (superior best)   2,025-2,050         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,300-03,400       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,500-4,600         4,500-4,600
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,500-03,600       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.