Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 14, 2017
#Domestic News
November 14, 2017 / 9:10 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 14
  Nov 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand.       
    * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           316-364            315-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,480           317-400            308-410 
    Jowar White          094           260-490            292-515 
    Bajra              0,035           180-260            185-252

    PULSES
    Gram               01,250        0,750-0,911        0,850-0,930
    Udid                0,870        0,525-0,825        0,525-0,816 
    Moong               0,200        0,750-1,020        0,780-1,030 
    Tuar                0,300        0,650-0,717        0,621-0,713 
    Maize                 014          250-300            245-295  
    Vaal Deshi            068        0,425-0,650        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,050        0,750-1,250        0,725-1,200 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,900-1,950         1,900-1,950
    Wheat (superior best)   2,025-2,050         2,025-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,120-1,130         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,300-03,400       03,300-03,400
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,700-4,800         4,500-4,600
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
