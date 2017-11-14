Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 14, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 14 Nov 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 316-364 315-365 Wheat Tukda 00,480 317-400 308-410 Jowar White 094 260-490 292-515 Bajra 0,035 180-260 185-252 PULSES Gram 01,250 0,750-0,911 0,850-0,930 Udid 0,870 0,525-0,825 0,525-0,816 Moong 0,200 0,750-1,020 0,780-1,030 Tuar 0,300 0,650-0,717 0,621-0,713 Maize 014 250-300 245-295 Vaal Deshi 068 0,425-0,650 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,050 0,750-1,250 0,725-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,120-1,130 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,300-03,400 03,300-03,400 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,700-4,800 4,500-4,600 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600