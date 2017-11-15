Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 15, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 15 Nov 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 316-362 316-364 Wheat Tukda 00,740 318-395 317-400 Jowar White 103 245-480 260-490 Bajra 0,040 175-263 180-260 PULSES Gram 01,300 0,750-0,915 0,750-0,911 Udid 0,740 0,515-0,822 0,525-0,825 Moong 0,350 0,750-1,012 0,750-1,020 Tuar 0,100 0,650-0,713 0,650-0,717 Maize 017 245-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 068 0,430-0,655 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,052 0,605-1,305 0,750-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,180-1,190 1,120-1,130 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,300-03,400 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600