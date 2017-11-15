FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 15, 2017
#Domestic News
November 15, 2017 / 8:07 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 15
  Nov 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.      
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
    * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,280           316-362            316-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,740           318-395            317-400 
    Jowar White          103           245-480            260-490 
    Bajra              0,040           175-263            180-260

    PULSES
    Gram               01,300        0,750-0,915        0,750-0,911
    Udid                0,740        0,515-0,822        0,525-0,825 
    Moong               0,350        0,750-1,012        0,750-1,020 
    Tuar                0,100        0,650-0,713        0,650-0,717 
    Maize                 017          245-295            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            068        0,430-0,655        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,052        0,605-1,305        0,750-1,250 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,900-1,950
    Wheat (superior best)   2,025-2,050         2,025-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,180-1,190         1,120-1,130
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,300-03,400
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
