Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 16, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 16 Nov 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,258 318-359 316-362 Wheat Tukda 00,730 320-415 318-395 Jowar White 115 240-510 245-480 Bajra 0,045 170-260 175-263 PULSES Gram 01,225 0,750-0,890 0,750-0,915 Udid 0,810 0,505-0,790 0,515-0,822 Moong 0,188 0,740-1,015 0,750-1,012 Tuar 0,350 0,650-0,710 0,650-0,713 Maize 011 250-310 245-295 Vaal Deshi 075 0,425-0,650 0,430-0,655 Choli 0,050 0,650-1,325 0,605-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,715-1,725 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,400-03,500 03,500-03,600 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600