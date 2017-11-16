FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 16, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 16, 2017 / 8:33 AM / in a day

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 16
  Nov 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.  
    * Udid prices eased due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,258           318-359            316-362 
    Wheat Tukda       00,730           320-415            318-395 
    Jowar White          115           240-510            245-480 
    Bajra              0,045           170-260            175-263

    PULSES
    Gram               01,225        0,750-0,890        0,750-0,915
    Udid                0,810        0,505-0,790        0,515-0,822 
    Moong               0,188        0,740-1,015        0,750-1,012 
    Tuar                0,350        0,650-0,710        0,650-0,713 
    Maize                 011          250-310            245-295  
    Vaal Deshi            075        0,425-0,650        0,430-0,655   
    Choli               0,050        0,650-1,325        0,605-1,305 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,715-1,725         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,025-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,180-1,190         1,180-1,190
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,400-03,500       03,500-03,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.