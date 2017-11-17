Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 17, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 17 Nov 17 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 320-366 318-359 Wheat Tukda 00,675 319-421 320-415 Jowar White 099 270-490 240-510 Bajra 0,042 175-250 170-260 PULSES Gram 01,270 0,725-0,870 0,750-0,890 Udid 0,720 0,520-0,780 0,505-0,790 Moong 0,240 0,730-1,010 0,740-1,015 Tuar 0,250 0,650-0,700 0,650-0,710 Maize 012 245-305 250-310 Vaal Deshi 067 0,450-0,655 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,045 0,705-1,350 0,650-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,715-1,725 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,180-1,190 1,180-1,190 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,850-04,900 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600