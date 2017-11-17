FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 17, 2017
November 17, 2017 / 9:15 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 17
  Nov 17 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up further due to buying support from flour mills.
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,270           320-366            318-359 
    Wheat Tukda       00,675           319-421            320-415 
    Jowar White          099           270-490            240-510 
    Bajra              0,042           175-250            170-260

    PULSES
    Gram               01,270        0,725-0,870        0,750-0,890
    Udid                0,720        0,520-0,780        0,505-0,790 
    Moong               0,240        0,730-1,010        0,740-1,015 
    Tuar                0,250        0,650-0,700        0,650-0,710 
    Maize                 012          245-305            250-310  
    Vaal Deshi            067        0,450-0,655        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,045        0,705-1,350        0,650-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,715-1,725 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,180-1,190         1,180-1,190
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,850-04,900        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

