Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 20, 2017
November 20, 2017 / 8:34 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 20
  Nov 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           324-365            320-366 
    Wheat Tukda       00,710           325-400            319-421 
    Jowar White          099           270-482            270-490 
    Bajra              0,040           175-250            175-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,865        0,725-0,860        0,725-0,870
    Udid                0,860        0,522-0,780        0,520-0,780 
    Moong               0,360        0,750-1,025        0,730-1,010 
    Tuar                0,500        0,631-0,690        0,650-0,700 
    Maize                 013          261-300            245-305  
    Vaal Deshi            068        0,450-0,650        0,450-0,655   
    Choli               0,045        0,755-1,410        0,705-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,220-1,230         1,180-1,190
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,800-04,850        04,850-04,900
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,700-4,800         4,700-4,800
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

