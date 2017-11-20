Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 20, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 20 Nov 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,240 324-365 320-366 Wheat Tukda 00,710 325-400 319-421 Jowar White 099 270-482 270-490 Bajra 0,040 175-250 175-250 PULSES Gram 00,865 0,725-0,860 0,725-0,870 Udid 0,860 0,522-0,780 0,520-0,780 Moong 0,360 0,750-1,025 0,730-1,010 Tuar 0,500 0,631-0,690 0,650-0,700 Maize 013 261-300 245-305 Vaal Deshi 068 0,450-0,650 0,450-0,655 Choli 0,045 0,755-1,410 0,705-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,220-1,230 1,180-1,190 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,800-04,850 04,850-04,900 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600