Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 21, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 21 Nov 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 324-365 324-365 Wheat Tukda 00,530 325-395 325-400 Jowar White 108 250-490 270-482 Bajra 0,050 170-260 175-250 PULSES Gram 00,720 0,760-0,900 0,725-0,860 Udid 0,820 0,525-0,770 0,522-0,780 Moong 0,300 0,850-1,025 0,750-1,025 Tuar 0,300 0,600-0,715 0,631-0,690 Maize 014 220-295 261-300 Vaal Deshi 075 0,450-0,575 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,236 0,755-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,950-05,000 04,800-04,850 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,700-4,800 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600