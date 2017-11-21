FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 21, 2017
November 21, 2017 / 8:46 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 21
  Nov 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.  
    * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,220           324-365            324-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,530           325-395            325-400 
    Jowar White          108           250-490            270-482 
    Bajra              0,050           170-260            175-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,720        0,760-0,900        0,725-0,860
    Udid                0,820        0,525-0,770        0,522-0,780 
    Moong               0,300        0,850-1,025        0,750-1,025 
    Tuar                0,300        0,600-0,715        0,631-0,690 
    Maize                 014          220-295            261-300  
    Vaal Deshi            075        0,450-0,575        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,040        0,750-1,236        0,755-1,410 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,220-1,230         1,220-1,230
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,950-05,000        04,800-04,850
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,700-4,800
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

