Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 22 Nov 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 325-360 324-365 Wheat Tukda 00,545 324-425 325-395 Jowar White 095 225-485 250-490 Bajra 0,045 170-265 170-260 PULSES Gram 00,780 0,750-0,875 0,760-0,900 Udid 0,990 0,511-0,775 0,525-0,770 Moong 0,500 0,700-1,000 0,850-1,025 Tuar 0,200 0,600-0,720 0,600-0,715 Maize 012 280-290 220-295 Vaal Deshi 067 0,455-0,580 0,450-0,575 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,350 0,750-1,236 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,950-05,000 04,950-05,000 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,700-05,800 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600