Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 22, 2017
#Domestic News
November 22, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 22
  Nov 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.      
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           325-360            324-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,545           324-425            325-395 
    Jowar White          095           225-485            250-490 
    Bajra              0,045           170-265            170-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,780        0,750-0,875        0,760-0,900
    Udid                0,990        0,511-0,775        0,525-0,770 
    Moong               0,500        0,700-1,000        0,850-1,025 
    Tuar                0,200        0,600-0,720        0,600-0,715 
    Maize                 012          280-290            220-295  
    Vaal Deshi            067        0,455-0,580        0,450-0,575   
    Choli               0,045        0,750-1,350        0,750-1,236 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,220-1,230         1,220-1,230
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,950-05,000        04,950-05,000
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,750-4,800         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,700-05,800       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
