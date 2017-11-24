Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 24, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 24 Nov 24 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 325-360 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 324-425 Jowar White 075 225-500 230-485 Bajra 0,030 170-265 175-280 PULSES Gram 00,625 0,884-0,917 0,750-0,895 Udid 0,720 0,521-0,815 0,520-0,810 Moong 0,310 0,730-1,015 0,720-1,020 Tuar 0,200 0,621-0,724 0,600-0,710 Maize 014 220-280 265-292 Vaal Deshi 045 0,350-0,611 0,450-0,585 Choli 0,035 0,650-1,333 0,550-1,251 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 04,950-05,000 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600