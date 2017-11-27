FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 27, 2017
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
TOP NEWS
Ivanka Trump calls for closing gender gap in business
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
Pakistan
No change in Pakistan behaviour despite tough line: U.S. general
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
Technology
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists as sophistication grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 27, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 27
  Nov 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,575           326-365            325-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,750           325-428            324-425 
    Jowar White          063           235-510            225-500 
    Bajra              0,030           170-265            170-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,710        0,750-0,885        0,884-0,917
    Udid                0,840        0,520-0,813        0,521-0,815 
    Moong               0,500        0,740-1,015        0,730-1,015 
    Tuar                0,300        0,600-0,700        0,621-0,724 
    Maize                 009          230-290            220-280  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,450-0,650        0,350-0,611   
    Choli               0,042        0,950-1,228        0,650-1,333 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,900-04,950        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,750         4,750-4,800
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,700-05,800       05,700-05,800
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.