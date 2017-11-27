Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 27, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 27 Nov 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,575 326-365 325-360 Wheat Tukda 00,750 325-428 324-425 Jowar White 063 235-510 225-500 Bajra 0,030 170-265 170-265 PULSES Gram 00,710 0,750-0,885 0,884-0,917 Udid 0,840 0,520-0,813 0,521-0,815 Moong 0,500 0,740-1,015 0,730-1,015 Tuar 0,300 0,600-0,700 0,621-0,724 Maize 009 230-290 220-280 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,650 0,350-0,611 Choli 0,042 0,950-1,228 0,650-1,333 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,900-04,950 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600