Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 28, 2017
#Domestic News
November 28, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 28
  Nov 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Moong prices improved due to thin supply.                  
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          080           240-510            235-510 
    Bajra              0,035           180-240            170-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,705        0,700-0,890        0,750-0,885
    Udid                0,500        0,600-0,835        0,520-0,813 
    Moong               0,400        0,800-1,040        0,740-1,015 
    Tuar                0,350        0,600-0,705        0,600-0,700 
    Maize                 014          240-295            230-290  
    Vaal Deshi            052        0,425-0,655        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,045        0,750-1,410        0,950-1,228 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,850-04,900        04,900-04,950
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,750         4,700-4,750
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,700-05,800       05,700-05,800
    Moong                   4,900-5,000         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

