Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 28, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 28 Nov 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 080 240-510 235-510 Bajra 0,035 180-240 170-265 PULSES Gram 00,705 0,700-0,890 0,750-0,885 Udid 0,500 0,600-0,835 0,520-0,813 Moong 0,400 0,800-1,040 0,740-1,015 Tuar 0,350 0,600-0,705 0,600-0,700 Maize 014 240-295 230-290 Vaal Deshi 052 0,425-0,655 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,410 0,950-1,228 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,850-04,900 04,900-04,950 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,700-05,800 05,700-05,800 Moong 4,900-5,000 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600