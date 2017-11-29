FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 29, 2017
Sensex falls over 300 points; GDP data, derivatives expiry in focus
Opinion: Bitcoin at $10,000 is even more dangerous
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
November 29, 2017 / 9:22 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

  Nov 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.      
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. 
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.          
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          087           235-490            240-510 
    Bajra              0,030           175-245            180-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,800-0,875        0,700-0,890
    Udid                0,820        0,545-0,860        0,600-0,835 
    Moong               0,460        0,750-1,020        0,800-1,040 
    Tuar                0,325        0,600-0,720        0,600-0,705 
    Maize                 011          245-300            240-295  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,350-0,600        0,425-0,655   
    Choli               0,050        0,675-1,400        0,750-1,410 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,850-04,900        04,850-04,900
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,700-4,750         4,700-4,750
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,700-05,800
    Moong                   4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
