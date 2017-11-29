Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 29, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 29 Nov 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 087 235-490 240-510 Bajra 0,030 175-245 180-240 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,800-0,875 0,700-0,890 Udid 0,820 0,545-0,860 0,600-0,835 Moong 0,460 0,750-1,020 0,800-1,040 Tuar 0,325 0,600-0,720 0,600-0,705 Maize 011 245-300 240-295 Vaal Deshi 050 0,350-0,600 0,425-0,655 Choli 0,050 0,675-1,400 0,750-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,850-04,900 04,850-04,900 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,500-05,600 05,700-05,800 Moong 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600