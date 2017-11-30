FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 30, 2017
#Domestic News
November 30, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 30
  Nov 30 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills.   
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          037           240-495            235-490 
    Bajra              0,025           170-248            175-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,350        0,750-0,880        0,800-0,875
    Udid                0,750        0,650-0,870        0,545-0,860 
    Moong               0,425        0,850-1,150        0,750-1,020 
    Tuar                0,300        0,575-0,725        0,600-0,720 
    Maize                 010          240-300            245-300  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,400-0,600        0,350-0,600   
    Choli               0,045        0,805-1,312        0,675-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,750-04,800        04,850-04,900
    Gram dal               06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,600-4,650         4,700-4,750
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         4,900-5,000
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

