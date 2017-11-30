Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- November 30, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- November 30 Nov 30 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 037 240-495 235-490 Bajra 0,025 170-248 175-245 PULSES Gram 00,350 0,750-0,880 0,800-0,875 Udid 0,750 0,650-0,870 0,545-0,860 Moong 0,425 0,850-1,150 0,750-1,020 Tuar 0,300 0,575-0,725 0,600-0,720 Maize 010 240-300 245-300 Vaal Deshi 040 0,400-0,600 0,350-0,600 Choli 0,045 0,805-1,312 0,675-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,750-04,800 04,850-04,900 Gram dal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Moong 5,100-5,200 4,900-5,000 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600