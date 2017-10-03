Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 03, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 03 Oct 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,170 312-358 313-350 Wheat Tukda 00,440 310-390 312-380 Jowar White 100 320-520 345-530 Bajra 0,045 200-245 210-240 PULSES Gram 00,580 0,935-1,066 0,991-1,086 Udid 2,150 0,625-0,925 0,550-0,875 Moong 0,115 0,641-0,975 0,752-0,960 Tuar 0,200 0,650-0,720 0,625-0,740 Maize 015 225-310 225-325 Vaal Deshi 050 0,400-0,600 0,425-0,685 Choli 0,035 0,755-1,342 0,655-1,488 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,550-05,600 05,600-05,650 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,200-07,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,700-04,800 04,700-04,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800