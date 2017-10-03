FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 03, 2017
#Domestic News
October 3, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 03 
  Oct 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.  
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,170           312-358            313-350 
    Wheat Tukda       00,440           310-390            312-380 
    Jowar White          100           320-520            345-530 
    Bajra              0,045           200-245            210-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,580        0,935-1,066        0,991-1,086
    Udid                2,150        0,625-0,925        0,550-0,875 
    Moong               0,115        0,641-0,975        0,752-0,960 
    Tuar                0,200        0,650-0,720        0,625-0,740 
    Maize                 015          225-310            225-325  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,400-0,600        0,425-0,685   
    Choli               0,035        0,755-1,342        0,655-1,488 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,170-1,180
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,550-05,600        05,600-05,650
    Gram dal               07,100-07,200       07,200-07,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,700-04,800       04,700-04,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

