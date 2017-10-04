Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 04, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 04 Oct 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 314-346 312-358 Wheat Tukda 00,385 316-377 310-390 Jowar White 111 280-530 320-520 Bajra 0,042 225-250 200-245 PULSES Gram 01,011 0,994-1,031 0,935-1,066 Udid 2,250 0,600-0,905 0,625-0,925 Moong 0,100 0,750-0,975 0,641-0,975 Tuar 0,275 0,610-0,700 0,650-0,720 Maize 013 260-310 225-310 Vaal Deshi 058 0,350-0,625 0,400-0,600 Choli 0,040 0,825-1,390 0,755-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 05,550-05,600 05,550-05,600 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,500-04,600 04,700-04,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800