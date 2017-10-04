FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 04, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 14 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 04, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 04 
  Oct 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
    * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure.                   
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           314-346            312-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,385           316-377            310-390 
    Jowar White          111           280-530            320-520 
    Bajra              0,042           225-250            200-245

    PULSES
    Gram               01,011        0,994-1,031        0,935-1,066
    Udid                2,250        0,600-0,905        0,625-0,925 
    Moong               0,100        0,750-0,975        0,641-0,975 
    Tuar                0,275        0,610-0,700        0,650-0,720 
    Maize                 013          260-310            225-310  
    Vaal Deshi            058        0,350-0,625        0,400-0,600   
    Choli               0,040        0,825-1,390        0,755-1,342 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,170-1,180
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,550-05,600        05,550-05,600
    Gram dal               07,100-07,200       07,100-07,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,500-04,600       04,700-04,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.