Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 05, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 05 Oct 05 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 325-360 314-346 Wheat Tukda 00,430 312-390 316-377 Jowar White 088 310-530 280-530 Bajra 0,040 200-235 225-250 PULSES Gram 00,800 0,900-1,020 0,994-1,031 Udid 1,500 0,600-0,880 0,600-0,905 Moong 0,105 0,730-0,990 0,750-0,975 Tuar 0,130 0,610-0,710 0,610-0,700 Maize 014 270-315 260-310 Vaal Deshi 062 0,480-0,721 0,350-0,625 Choli 0,050 0,850-1,400 0,825-1,390 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 05,500-05,550 05,550-05,600 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,500-04,600 04,500-04,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800