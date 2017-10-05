FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 05, 2017
October 5, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 13 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 05, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 05 
  Oct 05 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.                   
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           325-360            314-346 
    Wheat Tukda       00,430           312-390            316-377 
    Jowar White          088           310-530            280-530 
    Bajra              0,040           200-235            225-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,800        0,900-1,020        0,994-1,031
    Udid                1,500        0,600-0,880        0,600-0,905 
    Moong               0,105        0,730-0,990        0,750-0,975 
    Tuar                0,130        0,610-0,710        0,610-0,700 
    Maize                 014          270-315            260-310  
    Vaal Deshi            062        0,480-0,721        0,350-0,625   
    Choli               0,050        0,850-1,400        0,825-1,390 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,825         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,170-1,180
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,500-05,550        05,550-05,600
    Gram dal               07,100-07,200       07,100-07,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,500-04,600       04,500-04,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

