Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 06, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 06 Oct 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices moved down on low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,140 313-358 325-360 Wheat Tukda 00,325 315-384 312-390 Jowar White 108 315-528 310-530 Bajra 0,050 210-248 200-235 PULSES Gram 00,650 0,948-1,040 0,900-1,020 Udid 2,325 0,580-0,900 0,600-0,880 Moong 0,115 0,710-0,975 0,730-0,990 Tuar 0,200 0,600-0,700 0,610-0,710 Maize 017 268-320 270-315 Vaal Deshi 072 0,400-0,550 0,480-0,721 Choli 0,048 0,850-1,470 0,850-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 05,500-05,550 05,500-05,550 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 05,800-05,000 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,500-04,600 04,500-04,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800