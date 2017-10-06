FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 06, 2017
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 12 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 06 
  Oct 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.           
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    * Tuar Daal prices moved down on low retail demand.             
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,140           313-358            325-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           315-384            312-390 
    Jowar White          108           315-528            310-530 
    Bajra              0,050           210-248            200-235

    PULSES
    Gram               00,650        0,948-1,040        0,900-1,020
    Udid                2,325        0,580-0,900        0,600-0,880 
    Moong               0,115        0,710-0,975        0,730-0,990 
    Tuar                0,200        0,600-0,700        0,610-0,710 
    Maize                 017          268-320            270-315  
    Vaal Deshi            072        0,400-0,550        0,480-0,721   
    Choli               0,048        0,850-1,470        0,850-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,825         1,775-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,170-1,180
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,500-05,550        05,500-05,550
    Gram dal               07,100-07,200       07,100-07,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                05,800-05,000       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,500-04,600       04,500-04,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

