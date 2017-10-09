Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 09, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 09 Oct 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,185 313-358 313-358 Wheat Tukda 00,390 317-390 315-384 Jowar White 110 300-500 315-528 Bajra 0,120 180-240 210-248 PULSES Gram 01,575 0,915-0,998 0,948-1,040 Udid 2,700 0,550-0,850 0,580-0,900 Moong 0,175 0,725-1,010 0,710-0,975 Tuar 0,325 0,615-0,711 0,600-0,700 Maize 010 180-270 268-320 Vaal Deshi 080 0,445-0,700 0,400-0,550 Choli 0,055 0,810-1,395 0,850-1,470 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,450 05,500-05,550 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,500-04,600 04,500-04,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800