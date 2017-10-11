FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 11, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 11, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 11, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 11 
  Oct 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply.             
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,193           315-364            314-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,340           317-395            316-391 
    Jowar White          095           300-520            300-530 
    Bajra              0,045           190-230            190-230

    PULSES
    Gram               00,835        0,870-1,012        0,850-0,996
    Udid                1,950        0,560-0,835        0,555-0,832 
    Moong               0,140        0,720-0,990        0,710-1,030 
    Tuar                0,550        0,601-0,685        0,600-0,680 
    Maize                 018          210-315            190-310  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,405-0,700        0,450-0,600   
    Choli               0,040        0,750-1,452        0,850-1,490 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,825         1,775-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,300-05,350        05,300-05,350
    Gram dal               07,100-07,200       07,100-07,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,050-5,150         5,250-5,350
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,500-04,600       04,500-04,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.