Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 11, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 11 Oct 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,193 315-364 314-365 Wheat Tukda 00,340 317-395 316-391 Jowar White 095 300-520 300-530 Bajra 0,045 190-230 190-230 PULSES Gram 00,835 0,870-1,012 0,850-0,996 Udid 1,950 0,560-0,835 0,555-0,832 Moong 0,140 0,720-0,990 0,710-1,030 Tuar 0,550 0,601-0,685 0,600-0,680 Maize 018 210-315 190-310 Vaal Deshi 055 0,405-0,700 0,450-0,600 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,452 0,850-1,490 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,350 05,300-05,350 Gram dal 07,100-07,200 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,050-5,150 5,250-5,350 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,500-04,600 04,500-04,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800