Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 13, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 13 Oct 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 318-365 316-365 Wheat Tukda 00,320 319-390 318-396 Jowar White 065 245-520 280-530 Bajra 0,030 180-265 195-235 PULSES Gram 00,748 0,840-0,965 0,850-0,973 Udid 1,625 0,585-0,845 0,570-0,848 Moong 0,160 0,730-1,000 0,735-1,050 Tuar 0,350 0,600-0,709 0,600-0,675 Maize 010 230-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,625 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,800-1,400 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,825 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,300 05,300-05,350 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 07,100-07,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,050-5,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,300-04,400 04,500-04,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800