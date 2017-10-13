FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 13, 2017
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / in 8 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 13 
  Oct 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.           
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure.                
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           318-365            316-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,320           319-390            318-396 
    Jowar White          065           245-520            280-530 
    Bajra              0,030           180-265            195-235

    PULSES
    Gram               00,748        0,840-0,965        0,850-0,973
    Udid                1,625        0,585-0,845        0,570-0,848 
    Moong               0,160        0,730-1,000        0,735-1,050 
    Tuar                0,350        0,600-0,709        0,600-0,675 
    Maize                 010          230-295            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,450-0,625        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,800-1,400        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,825         1,775-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,300        05,300-05,350
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       07,100-07,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,050-5,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,300-04,400       04,500-04,600
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                  
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.