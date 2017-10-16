FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 16, 2017
#Domestic News
October 16, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 16 
  Oct 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.           
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.                 
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,250           317-370            318-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           321-396            319-390 
    Jowar White          060           245-550            245-520 
    Bajra              0,025           175-235            180-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,927        0,898-0,960        0,840-0,965
    Udid                1,775        0,600-0,860        0,585-0,845 
    Moong               0,225        0,715-1,010        0,730-1,000 
    Tuar                0,225        0,650-0,725        0,600-0,709 
    Maize                 008          225-283            230-295  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,400-0,625        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,020        0,780-1,422        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,640-1,650         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,850         1,775-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,300        05,250-05,300
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,300-04,400       04,300-04,400
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                 
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
