Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 16, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 16 Oct 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 317-370 318-365 Wheat Tukda 00,325 321-396 319-390 Jowar White 060 245-550 245-520 Bajra 0,025 175-235 180-265 PULSES Gram 00,927 0,898-0,960 0,840-0,965 Udid 1,775 0,600-0,860 0,585-0,845 Moong 0,225 0,715-1,010 0,730-1,000 Tuar 0,225 0,650-0,725 0,600-0,709 Maize 008 225-283 230-295 Vaal Deshi 040 0,400-0,625 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,020 0,780-1,422 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,775-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,300 05,250-05,300 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800