Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 17, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 17 Oct 17 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,110 316-367 317-370 Wheat Tukda 00,325 319-390 321-396 Jowar White 068 240-518 245-550 Bajra 0,028 180-240 175-235 PULSES Gram 00,378 0,889-0,974 0,898-0,960 Udid 0,515 0,605-0,855 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,990 0,715-1,010 Tuar 0,150 0,630-0,720 0,650-0,725 Maize 009 230-285 225-283 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,650 0,400-0,625 Choli 0,015 0,785-1,425 0,780-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,250 05,250-05,300 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,300-04,400 04,300-04,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,700-5,800