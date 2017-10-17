FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 17, 2017
#Domestic News
October 17, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 17 
  Oct 17 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.          
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply.              
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,110           316-367            317-370 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           319-390            321-396 
    Jowar White          068           240-518            245-550 
    Bajra              0,028           180-240            175-235

    PULSES
    Gram               00,378        0,889-0,974        0,898-0,960
    Udid                0,515        0,605-0,855        0,600-0,860 
    Moong               0,100        0,700-0,990        0,715-1,010 
    Tuar                0,150        0,630-0,720        0,650-0,725 
    Maize                 009          230-285            225-283  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,450-0,650        0,400-0,625   
    Choli               0,015        0,785-1,425        0,780-1,422 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,640-1,650         1,640-1,650 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,850         1,800-1,850
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,250        05,250-05,300
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,300-04,400       04,300-04,400
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,200-2,250                     
                               
    Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200       08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,700-5,800

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
