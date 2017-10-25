Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 25, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 25 Oct 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 318-368 316-367 Wheat Tukda 00,325 321-396 319-390 Jowar White 077 245-510 240-518 Bajra 0,030 185-242 180-240 PULSES Gram 00,620 0,821-0,970 0,889-0,974 Udid 1,520 0,610-0,853 0,605-0,855 Moong 0,175 0,710-1,018 0,700-0,990 Tuar 0,150 0,650-0,715 0,630-0,720 Maize 010 235-280 230-285 Vaal Deshi 040 0,450-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,020 0,800-1,400 0,785-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,250 05,200-05,250 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,100-04,200 04,300-04,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600