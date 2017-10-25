FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 25, 2017
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 25 
  Oct 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
    * Moong and Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure.         
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,220           318-368            316-367 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           321-396            319-390 
    Jowar White          077           245-510            240-518 
    Bajra              0,030           185-242            180-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,620        0,821-0,970        0,889-0,974
    Udid                1,520        0,610-0,853        0,605-0,855 
    Moong               0,175        0,710-1,018        0,700-0,990 
    Tuar                0,150        0,650-0,715        0,630-0,720 
    Maize                 010          235-280            230-285  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,450-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,020        0,800-1,400        0,785-1,425 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,660-1,670         1,640-1,650 
    Wheat (medium)          1,825-1,850         1,800-1,850
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,250        05,200-05,250
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,100-04,200       04,300-04,400
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
