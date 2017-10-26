FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 26, 2017
October 26, 2017 / 8:52 AM / in a day

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 26 
  Oct 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.        
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices moved up due to low arrivals.
    * Udid prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           319-365            318-368 
    Wheat Tukda       00,245           322-395            321-396 
    Jowar White          087           250-515            245-510 
    Bajra              0,035           190-250            185-242

    PULSES
    Gram               00,808        0,820-0,987        0,821-0,970
    Udid                0,725        0,600-0,825        0,610-0,853 
    Moong               0,140        0,730-1,010        0,710-1,018 
    Tuar                0,150        0,650-0,723        0,650-0,715 
    Maize                 009          230-285            235-280  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,400-0,600        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,805-1,375        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,680-1,690         1,660-1,670 
    Wheat (medium)          1,850-1,875         1,825-1,850
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,250        05,200-05,250
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,100-04,200
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
