Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 26, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 26 Oct 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 319-365 318-368 Wheat Tukda 00,245 322-395 321-396 Jowar White 087 250-515 245-510 Bajra 0,035 190-250 185-242 PULSES Gram 00,808 0,820-0,987 0,821-0,970 Udid 0,725 0,600-0,825 0,610-0,853 Moong 0,140 0,730-1,010 0,710-1,018 Tuar 0,150 0,650-0,723 0,650-0,715 Maize 009 230-285 235-280 Vaal Deshi 045 0,400-0,600 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,805-1,375 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,250 05,200-05,250 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,100-04,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600