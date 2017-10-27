FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 27, 2017
#Domestic News
October 27, 2017 / 8:24 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 27 
  Oct 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.          
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply.
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           315-362            319-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,275           319-396            322-395 
    Jowar White          100           275-540            250-515 
    Bajra              0,040           195-240            190-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,500        0,800-0,950        0,820-0,987
    Udid                1,500        0,625-0,830        0,600-0,825 
    Moong               0,120        0,730-1,040        0,730-1,010 
    Tuar                0,200        0,650-0,725        0,650-0,723 
    Maize                 013          235-290            230-285  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,425-0,625        0,400-0,600   
    Choli               0,030        0,825-1,400        0,805-1,375 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,680-1,690 
    Wheat (medium)          1,850-1,875         1,850-1,875
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,100-05,150        05,200-05,250
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

