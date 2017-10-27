Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 27, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 27 Oct 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 315-362 319-365 Wheat Tukda 00,275 319-396 322-395 Jowar White 100 275-540 250-515 Bajra 0,040 195-240 190-250 PULSES Gram 00,500 0,800-0,950 0,820-0,987 Udid 1,500 0,625-0,830 0,600-0,825 Moong 0,120 0,730-1,040 0,730-1,010 Tuar 0,200 0,650-0,725 0,650-0,723 Maize 013 235-290 230-285 Vaal Deshi 050 0,425-0,625 0,400-0,600 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,400 0,805-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,150 05,200-05,250 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600