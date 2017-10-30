FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 30, 2017
October 30, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 30 
  Oct 30 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.          
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,220           316-368            315-362 
    Wheat Tukda       00,315           310-399            319-396 
    Jowar White          080           250-530            275-540 
    Bajra              0,030           175-240            195-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,800        0,800-0,900        0,800-0,950
    Udid                1,750        0,590-0,810        0,625-0,830 
    Moong               0,160        0,770-1,040        0,730-1,040 
    Tuar                0,200        0,675-0,715        0,650-0,725 
    Maize                 009          255-305            235-290  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,480-0,625        0,425-0,625   
    Choli               0,025        0,775-1,278        0,825-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,850-1,875         1,850-1,875
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        05,100-05,150
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,800-4,900         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

