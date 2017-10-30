Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 30, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 30 Oct 30 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 316-368 315-362 Wheat Tukda 00,315 310-399 319-396 Jowar White 080 250-530 275-540 Bajra 0,030 175-240 195-240 PULSES Gram 00,800 0,800-0,900 0,800-0,950 Udid 1,750 0,590-0,810 0,625-0,830 Moong 0,160 0,770-1,040 0,730-1,040 Tuar 0,200 0,675-0,715 0,650-0,725 Maize 009 255-305 235-290 Vaal Deshi 045 0,480-0,625 0,425-0,625 Choli 0,025 0,775-1,278 0,825-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 05,100-05,150 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,800-4,900 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 03,800-03,900 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600