Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017 / 8:52 AM / in a day

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 31, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 31 
  Oct 31 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.         
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.           
    * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,190           317-365            316-368 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           319-397            310-399 
    Jowar White          068           255-500            250-530 
    Bajra              0,025           180-243            175-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,800-0,901        0,800-0,900
    Udid                1,275        0,600-0,818        0,590-0,810 
    Moong               0,130        0,710-1,025        0,770-1,040 
    Tuar                0,150        0,650-0,710        0,675-0,715 
    Maize                 007          250-300            255-305  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,350-0,550        0,480-0,625   
    Choli               0,028        0,675-1,414        0,775-1,278 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,700-1,710 
    Wheat (medium)          1,850-1,875         1,850-1,875
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,075         2,050-2,075    
    Bajra                   1,150-1,160         1,150-1,160
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,000-05,050        05,000-05,050
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,600-5,650         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
