Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- October 31, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- October 31 Oct 31 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 317-365 316-368 Wheat Tukda 00,325 319-397 310-399 Jowar White 068 255-500 250-530 Bajra 0,025 180-243 175-240 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,800-0,901 0,800-0,900 Udid 1,275 0,600-0,818 0,590-0,810 Moong 0,130 0,710-1,025 0,770-1,040 Tuar 0,150 0,650-0,710 0,675-0,715 Maize 007 250-300 255-305 Vaal Deshi 040 0,350-0,550 0,480-0,625 Choli 0,028 0,675-1,414 0,775-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,000-05,050 05,000-05,050 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,800-4,900 Moongdal 5,600-5,650 5,900-5,950 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600