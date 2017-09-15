Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 15, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 15 Sep 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to weak advices from other producing centers. * Moong prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,170 315-360 315-360 Wheat Tukda 00,380 315-395 314-395 Jowar White 090 270-615 280-610 Bajra 0,050 190-240 215-230 PULSES Gram 00,627 1,036-1,142 0,950-1,120 Udid 0,500 0,600-1,000 0,650-0,975 Moong 0,280 0,736-0,966 0,746-0,972 Tuar 0,500 0,650-0,760 0,600-0,765 Maize 017 230-320 240-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,400-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,040 0,450-1,400 0,875-1,505 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,260-1,270 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 06,000-06,050 06,000-06,050 Gram dal 07,400-07,500 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,300-06,400 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,300-8,400 08,300-08,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900