Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 15, 2017
#Domestic News
September 15, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 15, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 15
  Sep 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices moved down further due to weak advices from other producing
centers.
    * Moong prices dropped due to supply pressure.               
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,170           315-360            315-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,380           315-395            314-395 
    Jowar White          090           270-615            280-610 
    Bajra              0,050           190-240            215-230

    PULSES
    Gram               00,627        1,036-1,142        0,950-1,120
    Udid                0,500        0,600-1,000        0,650-0,975 
    Moong               0,280        0,736-0,966        0,746-0,972 
    Tuar                0,500        0,650-0,760        0,600-0,765 
    Maize                 017          230-320            240-310  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,400-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,040        0,450-1,400        0,875-1,505 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,230-1,240         1,260-1,270
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   06,000-06,050        06,000-06,050
    Gram dal               07,400-07,500       07,400-07,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
    Tuardal                06,300-06,400       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,300-8,400      
08,300-08,400
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

