Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 18, 2017
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 18
  Sep 18 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram Daal prices eased due to retail demand.                              
    
    * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           314-355            315-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,415           312-400            315-395 
    Jowar White          075           350-610            270-615 
    Bajra              0,040           200-240            190-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        1,050-1,150        1,036-1,142
    Udid                0,600        0,680-1,030        0,600-1,000 
    Moong               0,425        0,756-1,001        0,736-0,966 
    Tuar                0,200        0,650-0,780        0,650-0,760 
    Maize                 012          250-320            230-320  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,450-0,650        0,400-0,650   
    Choli               0,020        0,800-1,400        0,450-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,230-1,240         1,230-1,240
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   06,000-06,050        06,000-06,050
    Gram dal               07,600-07,700       07,400-07,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
    Tuardal                06,300-06,400       06,300-06,400
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   05,200-05,300       05,000-05,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,300-8,400      
08,300-08,400
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

