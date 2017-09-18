Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 18, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 18 Sep 18 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices eased due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 314-355 315-360 Wheat Tukda 00,415 312-400 315-395 Jowar White 075 350-610 270-615 Bajra 0,040 200-240 190-240 PULSES Gram 00,400 1,050-1,150 1,036-1,142 Udid 0,600 0,680-1,030 0,600-1,000 Moong 0,425 0,756-1,001 0,736-0,966 Tuar 0,200 0,650-0,780 0,650-0,760 Maize 012 250-320 230-320 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,650 0,400-0,650 Choli 0,020 0,800-1,400 0,450-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 06,000-06,050 06,000-06,050 Gram dal 07,600-07,700 07,400-07,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,300-06,400 06,300-06,400 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,000-05,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,300-8,400 08,300-08,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900