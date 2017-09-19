Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 19, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 19 Sep 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,170 315-360 314-355 Wheat Tukda 00,380 312-395 312-400 Jowar White 100 340-580 350-610 Bajra 0,038 210-248 200-240 PULSES Gram 00,575 1,020-1,155 1,050-1,150 Udid 0,500 0,650-0,970 0,680-1,030 Moong 0,325 0,750-0,991 0,756-1,001 Tuar 0,400 0,680-0,770 0,650-0,780 Maize 010 245-325 250-320 Vaal Deshi 050 0,350-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,550-1,401 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,900-05,950 06,000-06,050 Gram dal 07,600-07,700 07,600-07,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,300-06,400 06,300-06,400 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,300-8,400 08,300-08,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900