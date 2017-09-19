FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 19, 2017
#Domestic News
September 19, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 19
  Sep 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.                               
   
    * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,170           315-360            314-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,380           312-395            312-400 
    Jowar White          100           340-580            350-610 
    Bajra              0,038           210-248            200-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,575        1,020-1,155        1,050-1,150
    Udid                0,500        0,650-0,970        0,680-1,030 
    Moong               0,325        0,750-0,991        0,756-1,001 
    Tuar                0,400        0,680-0,770        0,650-0,780 
    Maize                 010          245-325            250-320  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,350-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,550-1,401        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,230-1,240         1,230-1,240
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,900-05,950        06,000-06,050
    Gram dal               07,600-07,700       07,600-07,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       04,000-04,100
    Tuardal                06,300-06,400       06,300-06,400
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,300-8,400      
08,300-08,400
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

