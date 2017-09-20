FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 20, 2017
#Domestic News
September 20, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 20
  Sep 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.                            
  
    * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           315-360            315-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,420           313-395            312-395 
    Jowar White          078           380-570            340-580 
    Bajra              0,042           200-240            210-248

    PULSES
    Gram               00,675        0,965-1,143        1,020-1,155
    Udid                0,400        0,600-0,925        0,650-0,970 
    Moong               0,275        0,756-1,000        0,750-0,991 
    Tuar                0,500        0,680-0,775        0,680-0,770 
    Maize                 013          220-280            245-325  
    Vaal Deshi            052        0,375-0,655        0,350-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,550-1,404        0,550-1,401 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,200-1,210         1,230-1,240
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,900-05,950        05,900-05,950
    Gram dal               07,600-07,700       07,600-07,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,300-06,400       06,300-06,400
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       05,200-05,300
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,300-8,400      
08,300-08,400
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

