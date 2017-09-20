Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 20, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 20 Sep 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 315-360 315-360 Wheat Tukda 00,420 313-395 312-395 Jowar White 078 380-570 340-580 Bajra 0,042 200-240 210-248 PULSES Gram 00,675 0,965-1,143 1,020-1,155 Udid 0,400 0,600-0,925 0,650-0,970 Moong 0,275 0,756-1,000 0,750-0,991 Tuar 0,500 0,680-0,775 0,680-0,770 Maize 013 220-280 245-325 Vaal Deshi 052 0,375-0,655 0,350-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,550-1,404 0,550-1,401 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,230-1,240 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,900-05,950 05,900-05,950 Gram dal 07,600-07,700 07,600-07,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,300-06,400 06,300-06,400 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,900-05,000 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,300-8,400 08,300-08,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900