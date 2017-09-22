FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 25 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 22
  Sep 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.                          
  
    * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply.                  

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           316-360            315-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,400           315-400            312-395 
    Jowar White          085           340-570            355-590 
    Bajra              0,035           200-245            210-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,550        0,930-1,112        0,935-1,122
    Udid                0,400        0,556-0,948        0,600-0,900 
    Moong               0,310        0,666-0,998        0,770-1,002 
    Tuar                0,450        0,650-0,750        0,700-0,773 
    Maize                 008          220-260            225-275  
    Vaal Deshi            047        0,450-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,600-1,400        0,800-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,200-1,210         1,200-1,210
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,800-05,850        05,800-05,850
    Gram dal               07,600-07,700       07,600-07,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,100-06,200       06,300-06,400
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,300-08,400
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,800-5,900

