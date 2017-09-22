Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 22 Sep 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rice prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 316-360 315-355 Wheat Tukda 00,400 315-400 312-395 Jowar White 085 340-570 355-590 Bajra 0,035 200-245 210-245 PULSES Gram 00,550 0,930-1,112 0,935-1,122 Udid 0,400 0,556-0,948 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,310 0,666-0,998 0,770-1,002 Tuar 0,450 0,650-0,750 0,700-0,773 Maize 008 220-260 225-275 Vaal Deshi 047 0,450-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,600-1,400 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,850 05,800-05,850 Gram dal 07,600-07,700 07,600-07,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,100-06,200 06,300-06,400 Moong 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,300-08,400 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900