Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 25, 2017
#Domestic News
September 25, 2017 / 7:26 AM / in 23 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 25
  Sep 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills.                   
  
    * Moong prices improved due to thin supply.                         

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           314-360            316-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,460           315-390            315-400 
    Jowar White          095           375-520            340-570 
    Bajra              0,035           220-240            200-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,676        0,985-1,100        0,930-1,112
    Udid                1,050        0,550-0,950        0,556-0,948 
    Moong               0,550        0,741-0,979        0,666-0,998 
    Tuar                0,240        0,680-0,765        0,650-0,750 
    Maize                 010          245-310            220-260  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,425-0,575        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,825-1,440        0,600-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,200-1,210         1,200-1,210
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,950-06,000        05,800-05,850
    Gram dal               07,600-07,700       07,600-07,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,100-06,200       06,100-06,200
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

