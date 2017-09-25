Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 25, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 25 Sep 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 314-360 316-360 Wheat Tukda 00,460 315-390 315-400 Jowar White 095 375-520 340-570 Bajra 0,035 220-240 200-245 PULSES Gram 00,676 0,985-1,100 0,930-1,112 Udid 1,050 0,550-0,950 0,556-0,948 Moong 0,550 0,741-0,979 0,666-0,998 Tuar 0,240 0,680-0,765 0,650-0,750 Maize 010 245-310 220-260 Vaal Deshi 045 0,425-0,575 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,440 0,600-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,950-06,000 05,800-05,850 Gram dal 07,600-07,700 07,600-07,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,100-06,200 06,100-06,200 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800