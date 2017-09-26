Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 26, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 26 Sep 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 316-361 314-360 Wheat Tukda 00,450 315-395 315-390 Jowar White 082 350-550 375-520 Bajra 0,042 225-245 220-240 PULSES Gram 00,545 0,911-1,073 0,985-1,100 Udid 1,225 0,550-0,900 0,550-0,950 Moong 0,330 0,750-0,966 0,741-0,979 Tuar 0,300 0,600-0,730 0,680-0,765 Maize 016 240-315 245-310 Vaal Deshi 047 0,450-0,580 0,425-0,575 Choli 0,025 0,750-1,456 0,825-1,440 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,800-05,850 05,950-06,000 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,600-07,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,100-06,200 06,100-06,200 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,800-04,900 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800