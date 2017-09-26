FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 26, 2017
#Domestic News
September 26, 2017 / 7:18 AM / in 22 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 26
  Sep 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.          
  
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices moved down due to supply pressure.

                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,200           316-361            314-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,450           315-395            315-390 
    Jowar White          082           350-550            375-520 
    Bajra              0,042           225-245            220-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,545        0,911-1,073        0,985-1,100
    Udid                1,225        0,550-0,900        0,550-0,950 
    Moong               0,330        0,750-0,966        0,741-0,979 
    Tuar                0,300        0,600-0,730        0,680-0,765 
    Maize                 016          240-315            245-310  
    Vaal Deshi            047        0,450-0,580        0,425-0,575   
    Choli               0,025        0,750-1,456        0,825-1,440 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,200-1,210         1,200-1,210
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,800-05,850        05,950-06,000
    Gram dal               07,500-07,600       07,600-07,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,100-06,200       06,100-06,200
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,800-04,900       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

