Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 27, 2017
#Domestic News
September 27, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 21 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 27
  Sep 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices dropped further due to low retail demand.             
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,215           317-362            316-361 
    Wheat Tukda       00,460           318-397            315-395 
    Jowar White          097           345-520            350-550 
    Bajra              0,045           225-250            225-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,750        0,913-1,091        0,911-1,073
    Udid                0,800        0,610-0,900        0,550-0,900 
    Moong               0,240        0,752-0,960        0,750-0,966 
    Tuar                0,250        0,650-0,730        0,600-0,730 
    Maize                 012          225-317            240-315  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,400-0,700        0,450-0,580   
    Choli               0,030        0,600-1,400        0,750-1,456 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,630-1,640         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,775-1,800         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,200-1,210         1,200-1,210
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,700-05,750        05,800-05,850
    Gram dal               07,500-07,600       07,500-07,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,100-06,200
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,800-04,900       04,800-04,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

