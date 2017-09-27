Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 27, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 27 Sep 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped further due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,215 317-362 316-361 Wheat Tukda 00,460 318-397 315-395 Jowar White 097 345-520 350-550 Bajra 0,045 225-250 225-245 PULSES Gram 00,750 0,913-1,091 0,911-1,073 Udid 0,800 0,610-0,900 0,550-0,900 Moong 0,240 0,752-0,960 0,750-0,966 Tuar 0,250 0,650-0,730 0,600-0,730 Maize 012 225-317 240-315 Vaal Deshi 050 0,400-0,700 0,450-0,580 Choli 0,030 0,600-1,400 0,750-1,456 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,200-1,210 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,750 05,800-05,850 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,100-06,200 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,800-04,900 04,800-04,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800