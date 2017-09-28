Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 28, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 28 Sep 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 313-358 317-362 Wheat Tukda 00,380 312-390 318-397 Jowar White 095 350-515 345-520 Bajra 0,042 200-240 225-250 PULSES Gram 00,761 0,989-1,050 0,913-1,091 Udid 0,900 0,670-0,835 0,610-0,900 Moong 0,225 0,736-0,966 0,752-0,960 Tuar 0,180 0,650-0,725 0,650-0,730 Maize 010 220-315 225-317 Vaal Deshi 055 0,400-0,675 0,400-0,700 Choli 0,035 0,650-1,358 0,600-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,200-1,210 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,700-05,750 05,700-05,750 Gram dal 07,500-07,600 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,700-04,800 04,800-04,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800