Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 28, 2017
#Domestic News
September 28, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 19 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 28
  Sep 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.     
    * Bajri prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices dropped due to supply pressure.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           313-358            317-362 
    Wheat Tukda       00,380           312-390            318-397 
    Jowar White          095           350-515            345-520 
    Bajra              0,042           200-240            225-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,761        0,989-1,050        0,913-1,091
    Udid                0,900        0,670-0,835        0,610-0,900 
    Moong               0,225        0,736-0,966        0,752-0,960 
    Tuar                0,180        0,650-0,725        0,650-0,730 
    Maize                 010          220-315            225-317  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,400-0,675        0,400-0,700   
    Choli               0,035        0,650-1,358        0,600-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,630-1,640 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,200-1,210
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,700-05,750        05,700-05,750
    Gram dal               07,500-07,600       07,500-07,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,700-04,800       04,800-04,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

