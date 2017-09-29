Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 29, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 29 Sep 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,140 313-350 313-358 Wheat Tukda 00,360 312-380 312-390 Jowar White 100 345-530 350-515 Bajra 0,050 210-240 200-240 PULSES Gram 00,410 0,991-1,086 0,989-1,050 Udid 0,365 0,550-0,875 0,670-0,835 Moong 0,240 0,752-0,960 0,736-0,966 Tuar 0,120 0,625-0,740 0,650-0,725 Maize 015 225-325 220-315 Vaal Deshi 060 0,425-0,685 0,400-0,675 Choli 0,030 0,655-1,488 0,650-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 05,600-05,650 05,700-05,750 Gram dal 07,200-07,300 07,500-07,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,250-5,350 5,350-5,450 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 04,700-04,800 04,700-04,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800