Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 29, 2017
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 19 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- September 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 29
  Sep 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.  
    * Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,140           313-350            313-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,360           312-380            312-390 
    Jowar White          100           345-530            350-515 
    Bajra              0,050           210-240            200-240

    PULSES
    Gram               00,410        0,991-1,086        0,989-1,050
    Udid                0,365        0,550-0,875        0,670-0,835 
    Moong               0,240        0,752-0,960        0,736-0,966 
    Tuar                0,120        0,625-0,740        0,650-0,725 
    Maize                 015          225-325            220-315  
    Vaal Deshi            060        0,425-0,685        0,400-0,675   
    Choli               0,030        0,655-1,488        0,650-1,358 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,610-1,620         1,610-1,620 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050    
    Bajra                   1,170-1,180         1,170-1,180
    Jowar                   3,350-3,400         3,350-3,400    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,600-05,650        05,700-05,750
    Gram dal               07,200-07,300       07,500-07,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,250-5,350         5,350-5,450
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   04,700-04,800       04,700-04,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,700-5,800         5,700-5,800

